Man charged in two 2020 Mint Hill shootings

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man in two shootings that happened in Mint Hill this year, one in August, the other in September.
Mint Hill Police arrested Walter Bavon Jackson Thursday without incident on Stoney Trace Drive.
Jackson was arrested for the following felony warrants on three counts of conspiracy attempt to commit first degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit AWDISI, and three counts of conspiracy to commit discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
On Sept. 14, a man was shot in front of a business around 6:30 p.m. on Margaret-Wallace Road. Officers arrived to find a 24-year-old man lying on the sidewalk in front of one of the businesses. The man had been shot, but was still conscious.
On Friday, police got two more felony warrants/charges from the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office for Jackson.
The two felony warrants are one count of conspiracy attempt to commit first degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit ADWIKISI. The two additional charges are related to an on-going criminal investigation from an incident that occurred on Aug. 26 on Oak Drive in Mint Hill.
Jackson is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County jail. Jackson has multiple documented violent felony convictions for similar incidents as listed above, police say.
As both above referenced criminal investigations are ongoing, the Mint Hill Police Department encourages the citizens of the community to contact the Mint Hill Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (704 545-1085) with any further information related to these ongoing criminal investigations.
