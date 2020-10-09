Lincoln County athletic club engulfed in flames

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County athletic club caught fire early Friday morning.
Fire officials say Westport Swim and Tennis Club in Denver was fully engulfed in flames.
The fire is contained and no injuries were reported.
There is no word on the estimated damage or how the fire started.
Fire officials are investigating.
The Westport Club is a two-story building. The fire caused significant damage to the top and bottom floors.
According to its website, the Westport Swim and Tennis Club is a two-story, 6,000 square foot building with a double wrap around porch.
The building includes a fitness center. Swimming pools and tennis courts surround it.
