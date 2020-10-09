Hurricane Delta makes landfall at Creole, Louisiana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Delta made landfall at 7 PM EDT/6 PM CDT, with winds of 100 mph as a category 2 hurricane, at Creole, Louisiana, which is about 20 miles east of Cameron, Louisiana.
Delta will continue to move across Louisiana Friday night, and into the Tennessee Valley this weekend, bringing rain into the Carolinas.
Locally, across the Carolinas rainfall is expected to range from 0.50″ to 2″+, with higher amounts further west, toward the NC mountains, with lesser amounts further east. In addition to scattered rain this weekend, some strong to severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon, as a warm front lifts through the region.
Make sure you stay weather aware this weekend
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
