Hurricane Delta expected to slam battered central Louisiana coast Friday evening

(WBTV) - Hurricane Delta is only a few hours away from making landfall along the already hurricane-battered Louisiana coast.
Currently a Category 3 storm, Delta will gradually weaken as it approaches the northern Gulf coast later today, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland.
Right now, heavy rain and strong winds stretch from the Texas coast to the Florida Panhandle.
Delta is expected to make landfall early Friday evening near Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, located about 40 miles southeast of Lake Charles. The greatest impact the central Louisiana coast will be up 11 feet of storm surge, hurricane and tropical storm force winds and rainfall amount up 15 inches through Saturday morning.
Delta’s landfall is a one-two-punch for the rural coastal region. In late August, Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron as a strong Category 4 storm. Cameron is located about 30 miles west of the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.
The system will lose its punch quickly after making landfall, however, a gradually dissipating Delta will still spread heavy rain and strong thunderstorms across the Mississippi Valley and Tennesse Valley Friday night before closing in on the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic through the weekend.
Locally, heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Delta is expected across the region over the weekend. The heaviest rainfall rates will occur Saturday night with a few strong to severe possible on Sunday.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast over the next 3 days. The highest amounts are expected over the Mountains and Foothills.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
