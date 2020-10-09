House fire displaces five in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced following a fire at a house in Rowan County.
Firefighters responded to the call at the home on Hallmark Circle on Thursday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the home when firefighters arrived.
Officials determined that the fire was accidental, and related to a propane tank that was on the back deck.
No one was hurt. The Greater Carolinas chapter of the American Red Cross was helping five people displaced from the home.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.