Honeybear Bake Shop’s Pop-Up Bake Sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cookies, rice krispies, brownies, and donuts, oh my! You can get it all tomorrow at the Honeybear Bake Shop Pop-up Bake Sale.
A couple of weeks ago we told you about the new online cookie boutique by local pastry chef Hannah Neikirk. She makes all sorts of cookie flavors including s’mores, cinnamon roll, pb&j, so much more. You order the cookie boxes in advance, then they’re available on Fridays. But tomorrow, you can stop by and get as much as you want!
The pop-up bake sale will be from 10am until 2 pm. It’s at the bakery on Thrift Road. Masks are required and only 4 people will be allowed inside at a time. She’ll have 18 cookie flavors, 2 rice krispies, 2 types of brownies, and 2 cookie-stuffed donuts.
Kristen and Mary did a little taste test this morning, find out what they thought about the cookie-stuffed donuts!
