Gloomy skies, tropical rains dominate weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Say goodbye to the sunshine and dry air for the next few days as tropical moisture flows into the Carolinas.
Increasing clouds will pave the way for overcast conditions by the end of the day. Despite the gloomy overhang, most neighborhoods should stay dry through Friday evening. However, a few light showers in the higher elevations and areas south of I-85 can’t be ruled out. Friday’s highs will be noticeably cooler than yesterday.
Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s while overnight temperatures will only fall a few degrees into the upper 50s and 60s.
Rain chances increase overnight into Saturday morning, so anticipate periods of scattered showers throughout the entire day. While the Mountains are expected get brunt of the wet weather, showers will gradually spread east as the day progresses.
Low clouds won’t allow the temperature to budge much, so highs are only expected to reach the upper 60s and mid 70s Saturday. By evening, heavier downpours will lead to some to robust rainfall amounts especially west of I-85.
Sunday will be more problematic than Saturday. While bright sunshine isn’t in the picture, the remaining remnants of Delta in combination with an unstable atmosphere could trigger a few strong to severe thunderstorms especially east of I-85 where temperatures will easily soar to the mid to upper 70s if enough sunshine manages to pierce through the clouds.
The threat for isolated weak tornadoes is low during this period, but a few neighborhoods will experience a bout with gusty breezes and a couple claps of thunder during the second half of the day. Unsettled conditions will taper off Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast over the next 3 days. The highest amounts are expected over the Mountains and Foothills.
A weak cold front trailing the system closes in on the region Monday before pushing through Tuesday. This frontal passage doesn’t deserve much hype since the impacts will be fairly minimum in comparison to the weekend.
A few scattered showers are possible both Monday and Tuesday before cooler and drier air arrives Wednesday into Thursday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
