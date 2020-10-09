Gastonia Police looking for three suspects in late-night shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gastonia are looking for information that could lead them to three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that left a man fighting for his life.
The incident occurred around 11:54 p.m. Thursday on the 3600 block of South New Hope Road. A 38-year-old man was transported with a gunshot wound to the leg and is said to be in critical condition.
Officers say the shooting came after a dispute with an unknown white man in a white Honda Accord. Gastonia Police are looking for information on two white men and one white woman in connection with the investigation.
They’re also looking for a blue-gray SUV.
Anyone with information can contact Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702.
