First Alert Weekend with rain, possible storms after Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm and the remnants will continue to move across the Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley this weekend, bringing scattered rain to the Carolinas.
Rain showers will develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains.
Rain will continue to develop through the day Saturday, with the heaviest rain expected for areas west of I-85, across the foothills and mountains. Saturday afternoon will be mild, with high temperatures around 70 degrees in the piedmont, and around 60 degrees in the mountains.
Scattered rain will continue Saturday night and into Sunday, as the remnants of Delta pass to our west. A warm front will lift through the Carolinas on Sunday, also giving us the chance for a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Sunday will feature slightly higher rain chances for the entire WBTV viewing area, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
A few rain showers may linger into Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Tuesday through Thursday of next week, looks to feature partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A stray rain shower may develop, yet we should mostly stay dry.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
