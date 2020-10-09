Fifth rabies case in Gaston County found in skunk

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County has reported its fifth rabies cases in 2020.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call about a possible rabid animal in the 100 block of Lewis Lake Road in Bessemer City.
This was after two family dogs killed a skunk.
The dead skunk was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh, and on Thursday, the skunk tested positive for rabies.
Two Labrador mix dogs, one male and one female, were up to date on their required rabies vaccinations and received a rabies booster shot within 96 hours of the exposure.
Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass in the area of Lewis Lake Road in Bessemer City to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.
The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stresses the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of animal owners and the community.
