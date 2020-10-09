Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board decides on new name for Vance High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has reportedly decided on a new name for Vance High School.
WBTV’s Dedrick Russell says he was told CMS has decided to rename the school Julius L. Chambers High School.
Chambers, an African-American attorney born in North Carolina, “advocated tirelessly for civil rights, persevering in the face of personal threats,” according to Britannica.
He won all eight of the cases he argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and was especially well known for winning Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education in 1971.
The decision in that case desegregated Charlotte’s public schools and established the federal government’s power to intercede in cities that were resistant to programs that promoted integration.
The renaming is expected to take place in an upcoming Tuesday night CMS Board of Education meeting on Oct. 13.
A few weeks ago, an online survey was sent out and posted via the renaming website, and results from that survey provided “scores” that showed a community and student response split.
CMS says there were 1,195 respondents from the community (identified as alumni, parents, faculty, friends, family, former faculty, parents of alumni, CMS employees, citizens, neighbors, taxpayers, community members others) and 476 student respondents.
Per CMS, the survey results were as followed;
Community scores:
- Julius L. Chambers HS 76
- Queen City HS 35
- University City HS 37
Student scores:
- Julius L Chambers HS 35
- Queen City HS 62
- University City HS 74
Zebulon Baird Vance, who died in 1894, was a North Carolina representative, governor, and senator during the American Civil War and Reconstruction eras. He was North Carolina governor, twice, was a Colonel in the Confederate Army and a slave owner.
During the Civil War, Vance sided with the Confederacy and organized his own company of troops. According to the University of North Carolina’s Museum of University History, Vance left the army in 1862 and served for the rest of the war as governor of North Carolina.
