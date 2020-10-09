Bus-only lane on Central Avenue causing traffic and confusion, some neighbors want it gone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s only day two of the pilot program on Central Avenue but already the bus-only lane is causing a lot of confusion.
It’s supposed make the bus line more efficient in the area, but many drivers are saying it’s just causing a headache.
“As you can see right here, there’s not one person waiting to ride the bus," said Sybil Noble, who lives nearby Central Avenue.
She says there’s not enough interest in the bus in the area to warrant this bus-only route, despite CATS saying route 9 is one of the most popular.
“Where is everyone that is riding these busses? I guess that’s what my question is," she said pointing out another empty stop.
Noble also is worried about traffic and congestion.
In the last few days, she says she’s seen cars dart in front of other cars, using the bus lane as a passing lane instead.
There’s also been more stop-and-go traffic going in and out of uptown, she’s worried it could cause more accidents.
“I am not anti-bus, we all need an option. I just don’t know if this is the best location for this pilot,” she said.
City Councilman Matt Newton, whose district oversees this section of Central Avenue, agrees.
“If you have one lane, what if a car wants to turn left? It’s going to back everything up. Everything," he said on the phone.
Newton says the plan to bring this pilot bus-only program to Central Avenue was brought up in a meeting where it’s atypical for council to vote on something.
He also said the council wasn’t briefed on the data or presentation beforehand, which made it harder for council to have a full understanding on the impacts of the project.
But Newton says he is most frustrated that council didn’t have a chance to talk to community members or other committees, like the Eastland Redevelopment Committee.
“I think we could see conflict arising between the goals that were trying to achieve in redevelopment and revitalization at this site here at Eastland," he said.
Newton fears more traffic will mean less visitors to East Charlotte.
He says that’s the direct opposite of what they want when the city is trying to revitalize an area. He says they expect to break ground on future Eastland projects within the next year.
“We have to be smart in the way in which we do it," Newton said. "We have to do it in a way that doesn’t undermine other goals that were trying to accomplish as a city.”
To be clear, Newton says public transit is a necessity in Charlotte. But said there needs to be more data on how the bus only routes affect an already busy road.
Newton said he’s opening to reconsidering this project.
“I think the more we learn about these bus lanes, the less they make sense," he said.
In a press release announcing the competition of the bus-only lanes on Central Avenue, the City of Charlotte said Central Avenue was one of their busiest sections for the bus line.
“Central Avenue was selected for the pilot for several reasons including the high-frequency and ridership of CATS buses along the corridor, as well as the important connection between two transportation hubs, the Eastland Community Transit Center and CTC,” the press release said.
The pilot project is part of CATS' ongoing project called Envision My Ride which focuses on the “redesign and improve the bus system by identifying opportunities to improve service and implement new technologies and treatments.”
CDOT says that traffic impacts are expected for this project, especially during peak hours. CDOT says it’s monitoring traffic conditions and will make traffic signal adjustments as needed
CATS is looking for feedback from the residents in the area, or anyone who drives the road frequently.
They are posting a survey to their website which will be live on Oct. 12.
