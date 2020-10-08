88-year-old S.C. man faces multiple child sex charges, investigators say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - An 88-year-old Upstate man faces child sex charges after a two-month investigation, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Lorin “Larry” Wade Mixon, of Spartanburg, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor with previous.
Bobo said a male adult victim came forward and accused Mixon of sexual offenses that occurred against him when he was a juvenile.
An investigator took a very detailed statement from the victim and was able to verify portions of that statement with documentation the victim provided, according to Bobo.
After consultation with the solicitor’s office, a search warrant was executed at Mixon’s home on Wednesday, which further corroborated the victim’s statement, Bobo said.
Bobo said Mixon is a registered sex offender who lives in Spartanburg County with previous convictions in the late 70s in Michigan and Florida.
Based on the information the victim provided combined with the evidence recovered from Mixon’s house, there is a strong possibility of multiple other victims, according to Bobo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Tiffany Hill at (864) 503-4579 or email her at thill@spartanburgcounty.org, since in South Carolina, there isn’t any statute of limitations for these types of offenses.
