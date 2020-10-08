76-year-old man missing from Blythewood assisted living home

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The public need to be on the lookout for a man who is missing from his assisted living home in Blythewood.
John Santiago, 76, walked away from Mary’s Residential Care Facility on Wilson Boulevard, just north of the I-77 interchange, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
He left there sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said.
Deputies brought out K9s to search for him, but they could not find him.
Santiago is described as a white man who is about 5-feet 5-inches tall and around 130 pounds.
He suffers from several illnesses and needs medication, which he did not take with him, deputies said.
Santiago has wandered away from another facility before and tried to hitch a ride to California, deputies said. He does have family in California, as well as here in Richland County.
A clerk at a gas station along Wilson Boulevard, south of the interstate, said a man fitting Santiago’s description walked in to buy some things and left on foot.
However, RCSD later said the person who went to that gas station was in fact not Santiago.
Anyone who sees Santiago or knows where he is should call 911.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.