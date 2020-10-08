Woman accused of pouring gasoline on another woman, setting shed on fire in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and lighting a shed she was in on fire in McDowell County.
Deputies say 22-year-old Tiffany Danielle Keffer, from Nebo, is facing attempted first-degree arson and simple assault charges.
Deputies responded to Ramsey Drive in McDowell County just before midnight on Sept. 26 after a reported argument between several people.
A woman told deputies that Keffer hit her and then threw gasoline on her. The woman and a male ran into a shed that Keffer reportedly attempted to set on fire, according to deputies.
