Woman accused of pouring gasoline on another woman, setting shed on fire in McDowell County

Tiffany Danielle Keffer (Source: McDowell County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 11:30 AM

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and lighting a shed she was in on fire in McDowell County.

Deputies say 22-year-old Tiffany Danielle Keffer, from Nebo, is facing attempted first-degree arson and simple assault charges.

Deputies responded to Ramsey Drive in McDowell County just before midnight on Sept. 26 after a reported argument between several people.

A woman told deputies that Keffer hit her and then threw gasoline on her. The woman and a male ran into a shed that Keffer reportedly attempted to set on fire, according to deputies.

