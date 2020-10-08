Unseasonably warm today before weekend rain chances rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in our forecast today with afternoon readings jumping into the middle 80s – 10 degrees above-average for early-to-mid October - while overnight low temperatures will only drop back to about 60 degrees tonight.
We have issued a First Alert for the weekend as tropical moisture is forecast to bring better rain chances back to the Carolinas over the weekend.
Hurricane Delta is forecast to intensify to category three today – back to major status - as it drifts northward toward the Louisiana coast where it’s almost a certainty it will make landfall late on Friday.
Right now, the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, keeps what is will be left of Delta after landfall well west of the Charlotte area over the course of the weekend.
The forecast steering currents should take the remnants north into the Tennessee Valley region on Saturday and the Ohio River Valley on Sunday.
On this track, the WBTV viewing area would only receive an indirect impact. Still, there is potential for some heavier downpours – mainly on Sunday - as a strong flow of moisture drifts northward out of the Gulf of Mexico into our area.
So, Friday looks to remain mainly dry with more cloud cover and just a token rain chance with mild highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday appears to be shaping up rather cloudy with spotty rain and highs in the middle 70s. Keep in mind, while the rain around the Charlotte region is expected to be spotty and mostly light Saturday, if you’re planning to head to the mountains, rainfall is forecast to be a bit heavier and more widespread. Sunday will be the more active day for all of us, with heavier showers and even a few thunderstorms – mainly along and S/E of I-85 - with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Any lingering rain Monday morning should give way to more sunshine during the afternoon with temperatures pushing 80 degrees.
Hope you have a great day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.