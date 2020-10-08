Unseasonably warm today before weekend rain chances rise

Saturday appears to be shaping up rather cloudy with spotty rain and highs in the middle 70s. Keep in mind, while the rain around the Charlotte region is expected to be spotty and mostly light Saturday, if you’re planning to head to the mountains, rainfall is forecast to be a bit heavier and more widespread. Sunday will be the more active day for all of us, with heavier showers and even a few thunderstorms – mainly along and S/E of I-85 - with highs in the mid to upper 70s.