Trump to host ‘largest radio rally in history’ on The Rush Limbaugh Show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rush Limbaugh has announced that President Trump will host what he is calling the “largest radio rally in history" on his show Friday.
“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” Limbaugh posted on his website. He said that the event will be “special” and that he is “really looking forward to it.”
Trump tweeted that he is also excited to host the show, saying, “Looking forward to speaking with the Great Rush and guests!”
The president awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during this year’s State of the Union Address with Trump stating that Limbaugh is the “greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.”
The Rush Limbaugh Show averages 15.5 million listeners every week.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.