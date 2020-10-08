Second football game in a row postponed for Appalachian State University due to COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Appalachian State University football players haven’t been on the field for a game in two weeks and it may be another two weeks before they do.
Wednesday night’s game with Louisiana was pushed back until the first weekend in December and now the game with Georgia Southern, scheduled for next Wednesday night, will be played Dec. 12.
The issue is coronavirus. The football team has one of the 14 clusters of cases on campus. 25 players and staff had positive cases as of last Friday. That number is down to 17 now but still too many for the game to go on.
No one is hospitalized.
Officials say safety will always be the priority and they will continue to evaluate the situation.
Campus-wide, there are 190 active cases among students. Testing has been ramped up. More than 11,300 tests have been administered on campus since the Fall Semester began.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.