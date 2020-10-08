Iredell County residents scramble to register to vote ahead of deadline

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you want to register to vote in the upcoming election, Friday is your last day to do it.
Election offices in Iredell County have been reporting record breaking numbers and are expecting a big day as people make a last-minute dash trying to make sure they can cast a ballot in November.
Workers at the elections office say they’ve never seen anything like it. An almost constant stream of people flowing into the Iredell elections office to get registered to vote. From first-time voters to people who haven’t voted since the 1960s.
“I’m pretty excited about this election,” Brooklyn Trivett said.
Trivett just turned 18, and wasted no time hightailing down it to the Board of Elections in Iredell County. She tells me this election is unlike no other, and people need to take it seriously.
“Every vote counts and I think it’s important that everyone in every city in every state to vote," she said.
Mary Williams is picking up a registration card for a friend in her late 70s who has never voted before. She’s missed every Presidential election since Dwight D. Eisenhower was in office in 1960. But this year – her friend wants her voice heard.
“She’s concerned about the country and the way it’s going and, she wanted to make sure her candidate she had a vote in for her candidate,” Williams said.
And she’s not alone. Election officials say the requests for absentee ballots is through the roof.
“We’re getting it done, but it is overwhelming," Becky Galliher said.
Galliher is the Director of Elections for Iredell County, and says they’re passing out five times the number of ballots as they did the last Presidential election.
“We have got over 20,000. And typically the Presidential, the highest we’ve ever done is about 5,000,” she said.
Todd Scott is the President of the local NAACP, and is trying to add to those numbers even more by getting people registered to vote. But not everyone is excited about it.
“Some people just don’t want to register to vote. They don’t think it matters,” he said.
But Ricky Young tells me it is important.
“If you don’t register, you have no say so on how this election is going to run,” he said.
And while the door is closing on the registration, you still have a few weeks to figure out who you want to vote for.
There’s been a lot of confusion with the process and some people tell us they’re worried their votes may not count. You can go to the elections website and track your vote. That way you know your voice was heard.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.