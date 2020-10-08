Petition calls for Monroe animal welfare committee after 50 dogs rescued from hoarding situation

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -A new petition in Monroe has gained more than 1,200 signatures in 24 hours to help stop the abuse and neglect of animals in the area.
Rescue groups who work in Union County say it’s an ongoing problem. Just recently they rescued more than 50 dogs from a hoarding situation.
One animal lover started the petition to start the conversation with city council to get some of these policies and laws updated, which prevented the rescue group from taking all the dogs.
54 dogs were rescued, but 19 dogs stayed on the property.
Rescue groups say laws prevent them from taking the dogs. Instead, the owners relinquished their ownership of the 54, but kept 19 of them.
Rescue groups say that’s because outdated laws have loopholes, where as long as an animal has a roof over its head and some water, it’s okay. Even if it’s malnourished or covered in feces.
Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue says many of the dogs were sickly and in crowded cages. They said it was one of the worst cases they’ve seen.
“There never seems to be any change, said Robert Yanacsek, who started the petition. "You think there would be light at the end of the tunnel and then we run into cases like that.”
Robert Yanacsek is hoping his petition will bring change to the area. The petition asks that Monroe City Council create a animal welfare committee to focus on stopping animal abuse and neglect.
“Ultimately the goal of it would be to get a group together from different perspectives and to make reasonable expectation recommendations to city council," said Yanacsek.
The idea is in it’s early stages, but the Monroe City Council is open to the idea. They sent a statement saying “we welcome a discussion and are encouraged by the community support.”
The petition and the idea of forming a committee is also expected to be added to the discussion items at the next Public Safety Committee.
“Our Public Safety Committee (made up of city council members, community leaders and law enforcement staff) will be discussing the request, as well as what efforts and community partners our animal control officers have to help fight animal abuse and neglect,” said a spokesperson for the Monroe City Government.
