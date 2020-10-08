N.C. commissioner says wife harassed by men in Jeeps flying Trump 2020 flags

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a North Carolina commissioner says supporters of President Trump harassed his wife. The incident happened in Washington. Beaufort County Commissioner Jerry Langley says his wife was waiting down at the waterfront for his meeting to end Tuesday night when he says the unthinkable happened.
According to Langley’s post on social media, three jeeps flying Trump 2020 flags cornered his wife, Alice, while waiting in her car. Both Langley and his wife are Black.
The drivers blasted music, yelled at her, and flashed their high beam vehicle lights in her face.
The post says she got away and called Washington Police, who are now investigating what happened. The commissioner said he does not want to comment publicly while it’s under investigation, but others in the community are showing support for his wife.
Washington resident Rosa Knight said the harassment should not have happened.
“God gave us all freedom of choice. We have the freedom to walk on the waterfront, freedom to vote for who we want to, so that was wrong,” Knight said.
Langley also mentions in the post that these drivers have been seen at the waterfront area before. Washington police tell us they’re reviewing security cameras here at the waterfront to see if they caught the run-in on video.
This is the full post:
“This post is for all the black females who park on the Washington waterfront. Tonight about 9:30 my wife was parked on the waterfront waiting for me to get out of my commissioner’s meeting and three vehicles bearing Trump flags tried to intimidate her. They were driving jeeps with Trump flags waving. One pulled in front of her and turned their bright lights on and the other two pulled behind her trying to box her in. While doing this, they had their music blasting and yelling at her. She managed to get away from them and called the police. The police officer states she has seen them riding the waterfront. This is 2020, we should be able to park in public places without fearing we are going to be hurt by people who do not understand the rights of others. Pay attention and if you see these vehicles get their license plate numbers. Let us use the system to put an end to their foolishness. It was all funny to them, but as a husband it is not funny at all. I ask all of you who know right from wrong help us fix this so that it will not happen to any other lady, whether black or white.”
