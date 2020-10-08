Mostly cloudy Friday, with a First Alert this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature increasing clouds, with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees for the piedmont, and around 50 degrees for the mountains. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with a few spotty rain showers possible late in the day. Friday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid-70s for the piedmont, and upper 60s in the mountains.
Scattered rain will develop across the WBTV area from west to east Friday night into Saturday, and continue to be “off and on” during the day Saturday. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s in the mountains. At this point, it looks like the best chance for rain will be for areas west of I-85, yet any part of the WBTV viewing area could see passing rain showers during the day.
Scattered rain will continue Saturday night and into Sunday, as the remnants of Delta move into the Tennessee Valley, passing to our west. A warm front will lift through the Carolinas on Sunday, also giving us the chance for a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Sunday will feature slightly higher rain chances for the entire WBTV viewing area, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.
A few rain showers may linger into Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Tuesday through Thursday of next week, looks to feature partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s. A stray rain shower may develop, yet we should mostly stay dry.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
