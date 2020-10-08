Mostly cloudy Friday, with a First Alert this weekend

Scattered rain will develop across the WBTV area from west to east Friday night into Saturday, and continue to be “off and on” during the day Saturday. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s in the mountains. At this point, it looks like the best chance for rain will be for areas west of I-85, yet any part of the WBTV viewing area could see passing rain showers during the day.