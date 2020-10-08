Metastatic breast cancer thriver gets a surprise from NASCAR trucks

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cindy Adkins is a metastatic breast cancer thriver, whose personality precedes her.
If you’ve met her, you know she’s like a human spark plug who energizes and cheers on everyone else - despite that Cindy herself is fighting cancer a third time.
Recently, her cancer took a turn for the worse.
But on her birthday, Cindy got a great surprise. Friends hadn’t been able to visit because of COVID, but today loved ones showed up outside.
Many people from Hospice of Iredell County and Rainbow Kidz (Cindy has volunteered with those groups and at the Rainbow Kidz camp for the past six years) - and - people with the #16 NASCAR Gander Truck Series Team.
Cindy is a longtime race fan, and the team has fallen in love with Cindy’s constant positivity.
In fact, the guys on the Hattori Racing team call her, “Mama Cindy.”
Cindy’s name was above the door of the truck that raced in Las Vegas a few weeks ago - it was the good luck charm driver Austin Hill needed!
He won the race and wished Cindy well afterwards from Victory Lane.
Today, members of the team showed up at her birthday gathering to give framed photos from the Vegas race, and the actual decal with her name above the truck door.
Happy Birthday, my friend. We know you need extra love and support right now, and missed being able to see you last Saturday.
Every year you are an added jolt of excitement at “Race for the Cure.” Lots of good thoughts heading your way.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.