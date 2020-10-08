Man critically injured after being shot during confrontation in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday in Hickory, according to Hickory police.
Police say the shooting happened just after 12 a.m. in the 100 block of 18th Street NW.
Officers found a 25-year-old male lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police say that during the initial investigation, they determined the man was confronted by two Black males wearing dark clothing. One of the males fired shots, and then they left the area.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.