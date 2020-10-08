Major Hurricane Delta has winds of 115 mph

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Delta Thursday evening has winds of 115 mph, making it a category 3 (major) hurricane. The center of circulation is a little more than 300 miles away from the Louisiana coast, where it is expected to make landfall Friday evening. Additional strengthening is possible overnight into early Friday, with winds of over 100 mph expected at landfall Friday evening.
Currently, hurricane-force winds extend out up to 35 miles from the center, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 160 miles.
Dangerous storm surge along the Louisiana coast may reach heights of 5 to 10 feet, along with damaging hurricane and tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall of 5″ to 10″+, and isolated tornadoes.
Locally, across the Carolinas rainfall is expected to range from 0.25″ to 2″+, with higher amounts further west, toward the NC mountains, with lesser amounts further east. In addition to scattered rain this weekend, some strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday, as a warm front lifts through the region.
