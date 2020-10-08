Kannapolis Police celebrate National Night Out by delivering school supply goodie bags

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) -Tuesday would have been the Annual National Night Out Event. Police across the country and in Kannapolis would have celebrated the community with music, food, fun and great conversation with neighborhoods and police officers.
Because of the pandemic, that could not do that this year. Instead, Kannapolis police officers and community development staff prepared over 3,000 goodie bags with school supplies and fun things for students.
Kannapolis police officers are visiting schools this week to safely deliver the bags to elementary school teachers and students. National Night Out, began in 1984, with the goal of building police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to keep our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live.
The KPD thanked partners, CK Rider and Nova Credit Union who helped provide supplies for the goodie bags.
