Kannapolis Fire Department reveals new safety initiatives

“Over the last several years we have noticed more and more incidents where emergency personnel have been injured while working accident scenes or assisting disabled motorists. Most recently, the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol, have had people hurt and equipment destroyed because other motorists are not paying attention, do not move over or slow down, when they approach an emergency scene,” said Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff. “Kannapolis has been fortunate to not have incidents where emergency personnel have been hurt at a scene and we want to ensure we continue to be incident free. We hope that this new initiative will keep us safe while we work.”