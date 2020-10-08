Gastonia police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are asking the public for help finding the car and person who struck and killed a man and then took off.
Police say 58-year-old Darrell Ray Kendrick was walking on Jenkins Dairy Road near the intersection of Mount Olive Church Road on Sept. 28 when he was struck by a car. He died at the scene. The driver of the car then left the scene.
Officers believe the car they are looking for is possibly a Honda Civic with right-side damage, windshield damage and a broken front-right headlight assembly.
“Mr. Kendrick died from his injuries on the scene,” said Gastonia Police Sgt. Z.J. Lechette. “Based on evidence recovered at the scene, the suspect vehicle is possibly a Honda Civic with front-right side damage, windshield damage, and a broken front-right headlight assembly. We are asking for the public’s help in this case in order to bring closure to the family. All traffic fatality cases remain open and under investigation until solved.”
Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident is asked to call Sgt. Lechette at 704-866-6975 or Traffic Officer J.B. Lefevers at 704-842-5167.
