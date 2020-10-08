Emails reveal NC’s early steps to prepare for pandemic

“To date, there are no confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in North Carolina. To protect individuals' privacy, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will not publicly disclose the number of people being evaluated for the virus. Appropriate infection prevention measures will be taken if and when a person is under investigation. Should there be any positive test results, the total number of confirmed cases in North Carolina will be added to and updated on the DPH 2019-nCoV website.”