Delta’s remnants turn Carolina’s blue skies to gray this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shift in the weather pattern across the WBTV viewing area is around the corner as Delta’s remnants are set to soak the Carolinas this weekend.
But for now, bright skies and abnormally warm temperatures remain front and center in the forecast. Thursday’s highs will top out in the mid 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overnight, clouds will thicken and spread over the entire region keeping low temperatures above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday morning.
Sunshine will be hard to come by Friday as the outer bands of Delta spread north across the Southeastern U.S., so expect mostly cloudy to overcast conditions tomorrow. Despite the prevalence of cloud cover, the region should remain dry through the daylight hours. Highs will step back in the upper 70s Friday afternoon, albeit still above seasonal average in the mid 70s.
The remnants of Delta will have an increasingly greater impact on the Carolinas as the weekend goes on. A few showers are possible across the Mountains Friday evening before light, scattered showers creep further east Saturday.
The wetter day of the weekend looks to be Sunday, as more widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms will the soak the area before tapering off late in the day. Models call for up an inch of rainfall through this period across the Piedmont with two to three inches possible in the higher elevations.
Drier and warmer air return as a new workweek begins.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
