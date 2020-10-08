Delta forecast to intensify today; Louisiana landfall likely Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The character and strength of Hurricane Delta continues to fluctuate as the enduring storm closes in on the northern Gulf of Mexico.
Free of land interaction, Delta re-strengthened to a Category 2 storm Thursday morning over the warm waters of the south/central Gulf.
Currently situated some less than 450 miles south-southeast of the Cameron, Louisiana, Delta is expected to grow and strengthen to a Category 3 storm - a major hurricane - later today as sustained winds are forecast to reach beyond 110 mph.
While Delta continues to move northwest at this hour, a shift to the northeast by Friday morning places the Louisiana coast in the storm’s direct path. The system moves into slightly cooler and shallower waters, Delta will likely be downgraded before pushing ashore.
The latest National Hurricane Center track forecast indicates the storm will make landfall Friday afternoon near Cameron, a coastal town still recovering from Hurricane Laura’s landfall in August. Shortly after landfall, Delta is expected to pass between Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana on its path northward.
Life-threatening storm surge up to 11 feet, rainfall amounts up to 15 inches and dangerous hurricane-force winds will start impacting the area in the cone by Friday morning. Therefore, Storm Surge and Hurricane Warnings are in effect along the western and central Louisiana coast, with Tropical Storm Warnings reaching as far as Galveston, Texas to the west and New Orleans to the east.
As Delta moves farther inland, heavy rainfall is expected across the Lower Mississippi Valley late Friday before moving into the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic over the weekend.
The remnants of Delta will have an increasingly greater impact on the Carolinas as the weekend goes on. Locally, expect a mostly cloudy, but mostly dry Friday before light, scattered showers develop Saturday. The wetter day of the weekend looks to be Sunday, as more widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms will then soak the area before tapering off late in the day. Models call for up an inch of rainfall through this period across the Piedmont with two to three inches possible in the higher elevations.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
