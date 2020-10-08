Delta forecast to intensify today; Louisiana landfall likely Friday

The remnants of Delta will have an increasingly greater impact on the Carolinas as the weekend goes on. Locally, expect a mostly cloudy, but mostly dry Friday before light, scattered showers develop Saturday. The wetter day of the weekend looks to be Sunday, as more widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms will then soak the area before tapering off late in the day. Models call for up an inch of rainfall through this period across the Piedmont with two to three inches possible in the higher elevations.