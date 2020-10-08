Convicted felon arrested for alleged involvement in Charlotte bank robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they have arrested a convicted felon for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery in Charlotte. CMPD detectives charged 47-year-old David Fenimore.
Officers responded to PNC Bank on Randolph Road on Thursday Oct. 8 shortly after 11 a.m.
When officers arrived, they learned a suspect had entered the business and threatened force while demanding money.
About 30 minutes later, information and evidence gathered by officers led them to find the suspect vehicle on Little Rock Road. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was detained without incident.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Fenimore. Fenimore was charged with common law robbery.
Detectives are continuing to work with the FBI to investigate additional cases that Fenimore may have been involved in outside of North Carolina.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
