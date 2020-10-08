Concord city facilities to open to the public beginning on Monday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week Governor Cooper announced that the State would be moving into Phase 3 effective at 5 pm this past Friday, October 5, 2020.
Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne has determined that on Monday, October 12th at 8 am, City facilities will reopen to the public except for recreation centers (which will reopen to the public on Monday, October 19th at 8 am) and community rooms (which will reopen to the public on Monday, November 16) to allow for additional staff training regarding the current restrictions.
Face coverings will continue to be required to be worn in City facilities when 6′ of distancing cannot be achieved under Governor Cooper’s Executive Order to ensure everyone’s safety and social distancing guidelines are in place.
