Warm Thursday but weekend rain seems likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening will be a nice one! Skies will remain clear and temperatures will fall through the 60s. Thursday will be great - if you like warm temperatures. The average high is now 74°, so we will be running about ten degrees above average. That will come to an end on Friday.
With more cloud cover, highs on Friday will only reach the mid 70s. That is still above average. There is a small chance for a few late day or evening showers as the remnants of Delta approach.
There is still a First Alert for the weekend. What is left of Delta will be making its closest pass to the Carolinas. The center of the storm will remain to our west, but we could still see some rain. There is a chance for showers on Saturday and a better chance for rain or even a thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
By Monday, Delta will be leaving us alone. Other than a few showers early on, we will start to dry out. Highs will be warm and in the upper 70s. Monday will be even warmer, and we could hit 80° again.
After that, another cold front will move through. One model is bringing more rain along with it, than another so know just we could potentially pick up some more rain by midweek next week.
Enjoy your afternoon!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
