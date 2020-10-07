VP Mike Pence: “China is to blame for the coronavirus”

(CBS News) - Mike Pence and Kamala Harris were both asked how they view China - as an adversary, a competitor or an enemy. The vice president went after Democrats' record on trade.
“Everybody knows that NAFTA cost literally thousands of American factories to close,” Pence said, insisting President Donald Trump’s new trade deal is much improved.
Pence said “China is to blame for the coronavirus,” and “President Trump is not happy about it.”
Harris said Mr. Trump’s approach to China has lost American lives, American jobs, and American standing.
Harris again went after the Trump administration’s record on its COVID-19 response.
“The Trump administration’s perspective and approach to China has resulted in a loss of American lives, American jobs, and America’s standing,” she said. “There is a weird obsession that President Trump has had with getting rid of whatever accomplishment was achieved by President Obama and Vice President Biden.”
