Violent crime up, overall crime down in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Violent crime in the city of Charlotte is up compared to last year, according to numbers released Wednesday.
The numbers show violent crime is up 11 percent from January through September compared to the same time in 2019. Violent crime also includes the current 88 homicides.
Crime overall is down in the city by 10 percent.
Chief Johnny Jennings talked about the numbers during a press conference, including crimes involving teenagers.
“We not only have to address crime that occurs, but we also have to prevent that crime from occurring when we can," Jennings said.
There have also been more than 7,000 calls for service involving either shots fired or someone having a gun. Over 11,000 arrests have been made.
“When we are looking at 14-year-old, 15-year-old shot down in middle of the street along with the 14, 15-year-old who pulled that trigger, that’s tragic for two families," Jennings added.
Violence as a teenager is something Sheldon Crawford has spent 34 years paying for. Crawford says at the age of 14 he was sentenced, serving decades behind bars.
“Voluntary manslaughter., two counts of assault battery. It cost me my life, so I know. I preach to my nephews and nieces," Crawford said.
Now, seeing the headlines of teens and crime in Charlotte also troubling.
“It’s bad because it’s a lot worse than when I was a kid doing it," he said.
Crawford hopes his story can stop others from making the wrong decision.
“Pay attention to your environment and your surroundings. Stop trying to be your surroundings, it’s not who you are," he added.
