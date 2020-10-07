Two charged after throwing heroin from SUV while going 110 mph on I-85

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Terrance Andre Butler, AKA “Bronc,” age 42, a resident of Greenville, South Carolina. Butler was on federal supervised release from a September 17, 2007, conviction in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina. Butler had received 160 months in federal prison for possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), possession of firearm by felon, and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. This sentence was followed by a term of 5 years supervised release.