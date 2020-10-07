Two charged after throwing heroin from SUV while going 110 mph on I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men have been charged after deputies say they saw them throw heroin and digital scales from a speeding Cadillac Escalade on I-85.
According to the report, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, while conducting criminal interdiction on southbound Interstate 85 in Salisbury, attempted to stop a 2004 black Cadillac Escalade for a routine traffic violation. The stop was attempted just north of the Peeler Road interchange.
The Cadillac pulled over as if it was going to stop and then took off traveling over 110 miles per hour.
During a two mile pursuit, a box containing digital scales and plastic bags containing heroin were thrown from the vehicle. The Cadillac came to a stop south of Peeler Road and the two occupants were apprehended. During a search of southbound Interstate 85, deputies located approximately 100 grams of heroin, valued at $7,000. The packages had been torn open and not all the heroin was recovered.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Terrance Andre Butler, AKA “Bronc,” age 42, a resident of Greenville, South Carolina. Butler was on federal supervised release from a September 17, 2007, conviction in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina. Butler had received 160 months in federal prison for possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), possession of firearm by felon, and possession of firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. This sentence was followed by a term of 5 years supervised release.
The passenger, Brandon Lee Phillips, age 26, a resident of Archdale, North Carolina, has an extensive criminal history for possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny (multiple), shoplifting, and felony larceny on an anti-theft device. Phillips had an outstanding probation violation.
Butler was charged with trafficking heroin by possession and transportation, felony maintaining a vehicle, felony fleeing to elude, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $100,000.
Phillips was charged with trafficking heroin by possession and transportation, felony maintaining a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $100,000.
