Three county chase ends in crash in Cabarrus County, began when suspect damaged police car

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies in three counties took part in a pursuit of a suspect on I-85 just after 3:00 am on Wednesday.
According to the report, the pursuit began in Davidson County after the suspect, Zion Morris Boston, broke the window of a Lexington Police patrol car, then tried to hit a Lexington police officer head-on.
Deputies say Boston drove his car onto I-85 and headed south. Deputies from Rowan County picked up the pursuit at the county line. They say Boston was traveling 100 miles an hour. His head lights were turned off, but they say he kept flashing the lights at them.
In Cabarrus County, Boston attempted to exit the interstate on the ramp at mile marker 58 at the main exit for Concord and Kannapolis. Boston crashed his car after hitting a concrete barrier.
Deputies say Boston, 20, of Lexington, tried to run, but was quickly apprehended.
Boston was charged in Rowan County with felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, and speeding. he is also facing charges in Davidson County. Bond was set at $50,000.
