Sonic Automotive executive accused of strangling, assaulting female

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sonic Automotive Chief Executive Officer David Bruton Smith was arrested on several charges Monday.
According to the Mecklenburg County Jail, Smith is charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, false imprisonment and interfering with emergency communications. He was released from jail one day after being arrested.
Police have not released any details about the 46-year-old’s arrest or said what may have led up to the charges.
Smith was elected to the chief executive officer position in Sept. 2018 and also serves as a director and an officer of Sonic Financial Corporation, according to Sonic Automotive.
No further details about the allegations against Smith have been made public.
