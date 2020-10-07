Sheriff: Woman caught smuggling syringe, drugs into jail in body cavity

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman was arrested after she tried to smuggle narcotics into jail, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say 28-year-old Marissa Kaye Cook surrendered at the Rowan County Detention Center Monday for a probation violation. During a search of her person, officials say, Cook told jail staff she had contraband concealed a body cavity.
The sheriff says Cook surrendered a syringe wrapped in black tape from the body cavity. She also told the staff she had heroin and methamphetamine hidden in a 5-Hour Energy bottle in the body cavity, but couldn’t retrieve it.
Cook was then taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center to extract the bottle with the drugs inside. The bottle, which had one gram of heroin and three grams of methamphetamine inside, was successfully removed, officials say.
Cook was charged with possess with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possess with intent to sell/deliver heroin, and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises. She was still awaiting service of the warrants as of Wednesday morning.
Officials say Cook also has pending charges in Rowan and Iredell counties for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possess with intent to sell/deliver heroin.
