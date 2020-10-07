Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces Principal and Beginning Teacher of Year honors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - China Grove Middle School teacher Makenna Pate is the 2020-21 Rowan-Salisbury Beginning Teacher of the Year, and Shive Elementary School principal Zebbie Bondurant is the 2020-21 Rowan-Salisbury Principal of the Year.
RSS Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody named the new Beginning Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year during a district-wide virtual celebration. She was assisted by Corriher-Lipe Middle School teacher Jessie Peterson, the district’s 2019-20 Beginning Teacher of the Year, and Knollwood Elementary School principal Shonda Hairston, the district’s 2019-20 Principal of the Year.
Makenna Pate
Makenna Pate is a second year English Language Arts teacher at China Grove Middle School. She was selected from 10 nominees across the district. In addition to Pate, the following nominees were recognized and honored:
1. Ashlyn Brooke Coley Erwin Middle art teacher
2. Krystal Johnson Hanford Dole Elementary first grade teacher
3. Jonathan Rich Jesse Carson High ninth grade English teacher
4. Blair Miller Knox Middle seventh and eighth grade EC teacher
5. Kelda Gehrig Koontz Elementary third grade teacher
6. Taylor Breeland North Rowan High biology teacher
7. Leah Huggins Salisbury High English teacher
8. Allison Sobataka West Rowan High ninth and tenth grade biology and earth &
environmental science teacher
9. Shelbi Joyner West Rowan Middle EC math teacher
Pate’s parents joined the Zoom meeting to surprise their daughter during the celebration, as well as China Grove Middle principal Dr. Rikki Baldwin.
Judges for the Beginning Teacher of the Year competition were Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education member Alisha Byrd-Clark, along with RSS 2019-20 Beginning Teacher of the Year Jessie Peterson, Donna Seaford from the State Employees Credit Union, Kelli Antonides from Career & College Promise, and Kelly Lowman from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
Zebbie Bondurant
Zebbie Bondurant has 36 years of experience in education, with 13 of those years serving as principal of Shive. Bondurant began her career in education as a school bus driver. As her career progressed, she served as a teacher assistant, mentor, teacher and assistant principal.
Bondurant was selected from a slate of seven nominees across the district. In addition to Bondurant, the following principal nominees were recognized and honored:
1. Benjamin Crawford Jesse Carson High
2. Nicole Buckner Koontz Elementary
3. Derek DiStefano Morgan Elementary
4. Dr. Katherine Bryant North Rowan Elementary
5. Jennifer Lentz Southeast Middle
6. Dr. Jamie Durant West Rowan High
As a surprise, Bondurant’s family joined the Zoom celebration, as well as Shive Elementary assistant principal Scotty Adcock.
Judges for the Principal of the Year competition were Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education member Jean Kennedy, along with 2019-20 Principal of the Year Shonda Hairston, Jon Allen from Carolina Family Church and Dr. Kim Creamer from Catawba College.
Both Pate and Bondurant will now move forward to the regional competition for their respective titles.
Dr. Moody concluded the afternoon event by congratulating the winners and extending thanks and appreciation to Belk, Debbie Barnhardt Jewelers and Koco Java for providing gifts to this year’s Principal and Beginning Teacher of the Year.
