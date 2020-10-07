Rock Hill High School postpones football games due to COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill High School has postponed football games and practices due to COVID-19.
The practices were cancelled after several individuals affiliated with the program reported COVID-like symptoms.
This week’s games against Blythewood High School have been postponed. The Bearcats JV team was scheduled to host Blythewood on Thursday, while the varsity team was set to travel to play the Bengals in a Region 4-AAAAA contest.
School and district officials will continue to gather information from symptomatic individuals before determining when practice and games may resume.
