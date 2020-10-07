Police searching for missing 24-year-old Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman.
Police say Jasmine L. A. Moore was last seen leaving her residence in the 20100 block of Rowanty Court at about 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 3
Moore was reported missing by friends on Oct. 4.
Moore is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
