Person hit by vehicle, seriously injured in crash involving off-duty CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in a crash involving an off-duty CMPD officer Wednesday evening.
The incident happened on Independence Boulevard at 5:56 p.m.
The person was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle involved in this crash was an off-duty CMPD officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle. The officer was not injured.
CMPD says they will release more information about this crash once the Major Crash Unit has finished their initial investigation.
