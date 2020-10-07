More like late summer than early October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to govern our weather over the next couple of days, providing plenty of sunshine and a pronounced warming trend.
Afternoon readings today and Thursday will run up to the low to middle 80s – nearly 10° above-average for early-to-mid October while overnight low temperatures in the mild 50s are forecast over the same stretch.
Going out in time - into the weekend - the forecast becomes less certain.
We have issued a First Alert for the weekend, as tropical moisture is forecast to bring better rain chances back to the Carolinas over the weekend. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the details, so make sure you keep up with the latest weather updates through the rest of the week.
Hurricane Delta made landfall between Cancun and Cozumel Mexico this morning and is expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and intensify yet again as it drifts northward toward the Louisiana coast where it’s expected to make a second landfall as a major hurricane on Friday.
Right now, the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, keeps what is will be left of Delta after landfall well west of the Charlotte area over the course of the weekend. The forecast steering currents should take the remnants north into the Tennessee Valley region on Saturday and the Ohio River Valley on Sunday.
On this track, the WBTV viewing area would only receive an indirect impact. Still, there is potential for some heavier downpours as a strong flow of moisture drifts northward out of the Gulf of Mexico into our area.
So, Friday looks to remain mainly dry with a bit more cloud cover, just a token rain chance and mild highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday appears to be shaping up rather cloudy with spotty showers and highs in the middle 70s.
Sunday could be a more active day with more showers and even a thunderstorm with highs holding in the middle 70s. Again, based on the eventual track and strength of Delta’s remnants, the weekend forecast is subject to change, so at this point, I’d urge you to stay tuned for updates.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.