Man charged in deadly Steele Creek-area crash
By WBTV Web Staff | October 7, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 8:03 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged with DWI in a September crash that killed a driver in southwest Charlotte.

The wreck happened on September 6 around 4:26 p.m. on E. Arrowood Road near South Boulevard.

Police say a Mercury, driven by 42-year-old Robert Fluellyn Jordan, was traveling west on E. Arrowood Road when a Nissan, driven by 33-year-old Wilson Omar Romero-Miranda, crossed the center line and collided with the Mercury.

Jordan was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day. Police say Romero-Miranda went to a family member’s home after the crash and was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries. “Romero-Miranda was showing signs of impairment and was charged with D.W.I.,” police say.

Following Jordan’s death, warrants were obtained for Romero-Miranda for felony hit and run, felony death by vehicle and reckless driving.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

