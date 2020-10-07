Kamala Harris on a vaccine: “If Donald Trump says we should take it, I’m not taking it”

(CBS News) - In the first segment of the 2020 vice presidential debate, Susan Page, the moderator, pointed out that the next administration will largely be in charge of the coronavirus vaccine.
Kamala Harris was asked what a Biden-Harris administration would do differently. Harris started off by blasting the Trump administration for its response.
“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said.
“And here’s the thing, on January 28, the vice president and the president were informed about the nature of this pandemic,” she added. “And they knew what was happening, and they didn’t tell you.”
“You respect the American people when you tell them the truth,” she said.
Despite all that, “today they still don’t have a plan,” Harris said. The Biden administration would implement a plan that includes contact tracing, testing and administering a vaccine that would be free for all.
Mike Pence started out by pointing to the president’s decision to ban most travel from China. Pence said the decision bought “invaluable” time.
“And I believe it saved hundreds of thousands of American lives,” Pence said, insisting the administration ramped up testing and personal protection equipment.
Pence said the Biden plan reads a lot like the Trump plan.
