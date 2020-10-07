Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 1 storm for now, Louisiana landfall likely Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is big news in the hurricane department - and this time it is good news. Delta has weakened to a category 1 storm with winds of 85mph. The bad news is that this weakened state is likely to only be temporary.
The storm is moving quickly back out into the Gulf of Mexico at 17mph. It is expected to slow down in forward speed over the next day or so. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday. The storm should restrengthen to a category 3 or major hurricane before making landfall. The hope is that relatively cooler water just off the LA coast could help to weaken the storm to a category 2 by landfall.
The storm is still very small. Hurricane force winds only extend out about 35 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend out about 125 miles. For some perspective, the average eye of a hurricane is 20-40 miles wide. The hurricane average eye is bigger than the hurricane force winds field with this storm.
The impact on the Carolinas seems to be about the same. There is a First Alert for the upcoming weekend. There is a chance for showers which could impact your outdoor plans on Saturday and a better chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms on Sunday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Wednesday, Oct. 6. 1 p.m. update
Hurricane Delta blazed over the Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday and is now in southern Gulf of Mexico with the U.S. Gulf Coast in its direct path as is speeds northwest over very warmer waters.
In fact, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana with Tropical Storm Watches stretching from the northern Gulf coast of Texas to Mississippi.
On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico through this afternoon before strengthening in the central Gulf of Mexico tomorrow.
Delta will approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on Friday. The latest National Hurricane Center track projects a landfall late Friday morning or early afternoon along the Louisiana coast.
Meanwhile, life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall and dangerous winds will continue along portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico through the remainder of the day following Delta’s landfall early this morning as along the southern Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 storm.
As for our region, impacts are likely to be indirect, as the remnants pass north and west of the Carolinas over the weekend.
We have issued a First Alert for both weekend days, however, model data suggest Sunday might be the more active day of the two.
Still, lots of clouds and cooler 70s are forecast, starting late Friday, with a slow but steady ramp up in rain chances that could linger into early Monday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7
Hurricane Delta, which quickly ramped up to an incredibly powerful category four storm – with winds up to 145 mph late Tuesday - weakened just as fast during the overnight hours before making landfall – as a category two storm with 110 mph winds - at Puerto Morelos, Mexico just before daybreak today.
From here, the storm is forecast to move out into the open water of the Gulf of Mexico and quickly ramp back up over the next couple of days in a favorable, low-shear environment before making a second landfall – as a major hurricane – on the Louisiana coast Friday.
At this point, watches have not yet gone up, but in time, a hurricane watch will be hoisted for much of the northern Gulf Coast region in advance of Delta. To be sure, torrential downpours, flash flooding, tornadoes and life-threatening storm surge are all part of the equation as the ninth hurricane of the season make a late-week approach.
As for our region, impacts are likely to be indirect, as the remnants pass north and west of the Carolinas over the weekend.
We have issued a First Alert for both weekend days, however, model data suggest Sunday might be the more active day of the two. Still, lots of clouds and cooler 70s are forecast, starting late Friday, with a slow, but steady ramp up in rain chances that could linger into early Monday.
It is important to note that there are some major discrepancies in both the timing and placement of the storm’s passage beyond the expected Friday landfall in Louisiana, so our weather could be better - or worse - depending on what reality actually looks like.
We’ll continue to fine-tune our forecast and should have a much better idea as we move ahead and get better model consensus.
Suffice to say, outdoor plans may get interrupted by rain this weekend, so you’d be wise to stay tuned for future updates and have a back-up plan, just in case.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
