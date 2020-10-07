Hurricane Delta weaker - for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Delta, which quickly ramped up to an incredibly powerful category four storm – with winds up to 145 mph late Tuesday - weakened just as fast during the overnight hours before making landfall – as a category two storm with 110 mph winds - at Puerto Morelos, Mexico just before daybreak today.
From here, the storm is forecast to move out into the open water of the Gulf of Mexico and quickly ramp back up over the next couple of days in a favorable, low-shear environment before making a second landfall – as a major hurricane – on the Louisiana coast Friday.
At this point, watches have not yet gone up, but in time, a hurricane watch will be hoisted for much of the northern Gulf Coast region in advance of Delta. To be sure, torrential downpours, flash flooding, tornadoes and life-threatening storm surge are all part of the equation as the ninth hurricane of the season make a late-week approach.
As for our region, impacts are likely to be indirect, as the remnants pass north and west of the Carolinas over the weekend.
We have issued a First Alert for both weekend days, however, model data suggest Sunday might be the more active day of the two. Still, lots of clouds and cooler 70s are forecast, starting late Friday, with a slow, but steady ramp up in rain chances that could linger into early Monday.
It is important to note that there are some major discrepancies in both the timing and placement of the storm’s passage beyond the expected Friday landfall in Louisiana, so our weather could be better - or worse - depending on what reality actually looks like.
We’ll continue to fine-tune our forecast and should have a much better idea as we move ahead and get better model consensus.
Suffice to say, outdoor plans may get interrupted by rain this weekend, so you’d be wise to stay tuned for future updates and have a back-up plan, just in case.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
