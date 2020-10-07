Health leader urges those who attended OMB’s Mecktoberfest to be tested for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says a fall event at a Charlotte brewery us linked to a number of positive COVID-19 cases, and people who attended should consider getting tested.
Gibbie Harris says Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mecktoberfest, which was attended by thousands, is linked to coronavirus. Harris stopped short of calling it a cluster. Harris recommended that anyone who attended the event should seek COVID-19 testing.
The Charlotte Observer reports two coronavirus cases have been connected to the event so far that featured “very few masks” and “very little social distancing,” Harris told county commissioners during their meeting Tuesday. “There were thousands of people there. Those folks need to be tested,” Harris said.
On the brewery’s website, it says they are in compliance with the latest statewide mask mandate and ask that guests who aren’t at their table to wear masks inside. Guests are also asked to wear masks when ordering beer and food, both inside and outside.
“Plenty of space and obsessive cleanliness have been enduring hallmarks of the OMB experience since the beginning here,” the brewery’s website reads.
On Tuesday, Harris released guidance on what residents should do to stay safe on Halloween.
During a Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting Harris said that the list was in collaboration with the CDC and would be distributed more widely in the coming days.
Most notably, there is no guidance to not participate in trick or treating but the list does provide helpful information for doing so safely.
DO
- Carve pumpkins and decorate your home with your family; drive around and check out your neighbor’s decorations as well
- Host a virtual Halloween costume party -Make individually wrapped candy available or individually wrapped goodie bags
- Wash your hands before and after preparing bags
- Space out candy or goodie bags in a safe place outside, preferably 6 feet from your door -Wear your favorite costume and a cloth face covering to your favorite socially distancing restaurant with your family
- Make and enjoy your favorite fall beverage and foods at home with your family -Create a scavenger hunt in your yard for your own children
- Wear your favorite costume and have a Halloween movie night with your family.
DON’T
- Host or attend large neighborhood pumpkin carving or block parties, haunted houses or festivals
- Host or attend crowded costume parties or events -Participate in traditional trick-or-treating in crowded areas, self-selecting candy, or touching of candy or candy dishes
- Go to crowded bars or restaurants that are not adhering to capacity limits, mask wearing or other COVID-19 safety guidance
- Ask the bartender for a drink after 11PM
- Host “trunk” or treat events
- Substitute a Halloween costume mask for a face covering or exchange masks or coverings with anyone else.
Harris did not say these are hard and fast rules or that there would be any violations for not following the guidelines.
Last month, several coronavirus cases were linked to breweries in neighboring Cabarrus County.
Cabarrus County health officials investigated eight virus cases connected to a Kannapolis brewery. The Cabarrus Health Alliance says the cases were linked to Old Armor Beer Company.
